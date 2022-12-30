Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

BTEAF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Bénéteau from €14.50 ($15.43) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

