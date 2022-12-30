Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 39,628 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

