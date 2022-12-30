Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.21. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 39,628 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
