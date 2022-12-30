Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 644.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,862. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

