Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 68.1% in December

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the November 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,677,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 189,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,677,125.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,159,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,962 and have sold 11,604 shares valued at $12,068. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Biodesix by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,569. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

