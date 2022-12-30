BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the November 30th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 1,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

