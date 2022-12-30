BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

