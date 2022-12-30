BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 37.2%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 37.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Further Reading

