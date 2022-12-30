BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96). Approximately 12,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.95).

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,251.61.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

