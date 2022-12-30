BitCash (BITC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.97

BitCash (BITC) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $14,726.81 and $4.97 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

