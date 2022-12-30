BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.23 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $112.23 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $16,609.05 or 1.00012041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00036023 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,563.2807724 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,668,540.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

