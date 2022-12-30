Bitcoiva (BCA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,468.12

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and approximately $15,468.12 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.59 or 0.00064493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,419.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00585919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00252108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00037328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.57703297 USD and is up 15.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.