Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.58 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $148.58 million and $15,508.38 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00055786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,598.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00588732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00253623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00038058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.17978745 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $76,163.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.