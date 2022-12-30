BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $112,132.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00035719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00227322 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.11554702 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $85,238.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

