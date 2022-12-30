BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004361 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002435 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007409 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,829 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

