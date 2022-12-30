BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.91 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $585.13 million and $7.91 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004810 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,432,329.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

