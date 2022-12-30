BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BUI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 84,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.38.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.