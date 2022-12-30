BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BUI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 84,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.38.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.