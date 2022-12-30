BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29.
About BlueScope Steel
