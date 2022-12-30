BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

BLSFY opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

