BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.02. Approximately 172,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 209,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.74.

