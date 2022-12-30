BNB Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $245.70 or 0.01481001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.30 billion and $346.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,874 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,026.58435783 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 244.90273541 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1163 active market(s) with $333,062,067.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.