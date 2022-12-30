Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BDRBF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. Cowen lifted their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

