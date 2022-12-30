Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

