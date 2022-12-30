Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

BONXF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.16.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

