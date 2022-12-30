Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $28.93 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

