Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$53.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.38.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,239. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 125.15.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

