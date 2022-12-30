Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 9,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Bowlero Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
