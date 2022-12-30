Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 9,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Bowlero Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

