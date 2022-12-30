Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.59. 9,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Bowlero Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Bowlero Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

