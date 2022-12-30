Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 14,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 60,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

BRAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.84.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

