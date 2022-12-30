BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 67.0% in December

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
BWAY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,461. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.
Several research firms recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
