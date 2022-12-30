Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get BRF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Up 6.0 %

BRFS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.