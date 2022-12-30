Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 775.9% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 775.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.78 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

