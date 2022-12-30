British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.86) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.93) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.88) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,043 ($48.79).

BATS opened at GBX 3,304.50 ($39.88) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,339.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,384.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

