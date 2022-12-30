British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
