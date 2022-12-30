British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

