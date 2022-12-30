Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.68

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,876,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,295. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

