Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$23.40

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$21.57 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.43 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

