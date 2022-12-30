Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $58.57

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

