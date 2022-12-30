Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Raised by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,984. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

