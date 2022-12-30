Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $756.22

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 756.22 ($9.13) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.84). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 668.50 ($8.07), with a volume of 173,447 shares traded.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 755.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33,450.00.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

