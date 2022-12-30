BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BW LPG Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of BWLLY opened at $7.54 on Friday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

