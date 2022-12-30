BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 462.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTE Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 70,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,982. BYTE Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 24.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,146,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 355.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 227,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 177,835 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

