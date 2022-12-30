Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 14,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

ACN opened at $268.38 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $416.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

