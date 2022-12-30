Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,298,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

NYSE DHR opened at $266.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

