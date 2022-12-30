Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $511,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

