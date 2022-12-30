Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

