Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

