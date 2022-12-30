Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on February 9th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Cal-Maine Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 57.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

Shares of CALM opened at $53.17 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

