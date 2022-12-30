Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.58. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $663.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

