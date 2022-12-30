Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.02. 91,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

