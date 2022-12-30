Calamos Advisors LLC Has $80.94 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $80,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115,917. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $257.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

