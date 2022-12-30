Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 10,783 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $100,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.76. 6,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $533.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

