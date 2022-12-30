Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $48,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,585. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

